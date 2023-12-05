Not been a CM post contender earlier or now: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: After the BJP's landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has never been a contender for the CM's post earlier or even now.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not projected any chief ministerial face in the 2023 assembly elections.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP bagged 163 of the 230 assembly seats, while the Congress got 66 seats and the Bharat Adivasi Party secured one seat.