What next for Congress as Nath-Singh duo falters in front of Modi & 'mama' Shivraj?

Leaders like Jitu Patwari, Arun Singh, Singh’s son Jaivardhan and Meenakshi Natarajan, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi, are among the names speculated to take the mantle from the seniors in the state where the party has been in power for just 15 months in the past 20 years. Singh was in power for ten years till 2003.

While none would speculate on the future of a politician, indications are that the leadership’s patience may be running out on both as they kept the party affairs and elections to themselves. The Congress’ central leadership left it to both the leaders to manage the affairs in the hope that they could capitalise on the anti-incumbency against the BJP government.

Not only did CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan manage to weave a narrative of governance that fetched votes catapulting the party to power again, the Congress leaders could not get its narrative translated into votes either.

The results also showed that the ‘soft Hindutva’ campaign did not do any favour for the Congress while the BJP managed to change the anti-incumbency narrative. The Congress was the first to hit the road announcing ‘freebies’ but the BJP torpedoed it with its own ‘revdis’ and Chouhan hard-selling ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’.