Ajit and Sunetra Pawar stage show of strength in Baramati

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar staged a massive show of strength in the home turf of Baramati as NCP gears up for the polls.
The Jan Samman Yatra, during which Ajit Pawar spoke about the government’s policies and plans — including the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, received a tumultuous welcome in the hustling and bustling town.
Ahead of the elections to the 288-member Vidhan Sabha, Ajit Pawar is on a massive outreach programme.
“I have accomplished more in Baramati assembly constituency than anyone in any of the other 287 constituencies,” he said.
"For the last 35 years, you have accepted me as your representative, making me an MP, MLA, Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and now the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Your support has given me the opportunity to represent Maharashtra,” said Ajit Pawar.
"I aim to support the poor and inform them about the schemes and development efforts for their benefit,” he said.
“Thousands of women tied rakhi to me during the event. I was surprised by their eagerness to meet me…I have never focused on caste or political relationships. My goal has been to develop all sections of society,” he said.
Speaking further, Ajit Pawar, in a lighter vein said: “Many people have asked why I like this pink color. I have always said that it is because my sisters look beautiful in pink attire, and I am proud of them… the Ladki Bahin Yojana has benefited 1 crore 60 lakh women of the state already.”
"I got information about how many rakhis were sold on Rakshabandhan this year. Then I came to know that till date this is the highest number of rakhis sold this year, there is so much enthusiasm in the entire state,” he said.
