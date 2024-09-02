Ajit and Sunetra Pawar stage show of strength in Baramati

"I aim to support the poor and inform them about the schemes and development efforts for their benefit,” he said.

“Thousands of women tied rakhi to me during the event. I was surprised by their eagerness to meet me…I have never focused on caste or political relationships. My goal has been to develop all sections of society,” he said.

Speaking further, Ajit Pawar, in a lighter vein said: “Many people have asked why I like this pink color. I have always said that it is because my sisters look beautiful in pink attire, and I am proud of them… the Ladki Bahin Yojana has benefited 1 crore 60 lakh women of the state already.”

"I got information about how many rakhis were sold on Rakshabandhan this year. Then I came to know that till date this is the highest number of rakhis sold this year, there is so much enthusiasm in the entire state,” he said.