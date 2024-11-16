Assembly Elections 2024 | EC seeks J P Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge's response amid spate of complaints by BJP, Congress

<p>In the wake of complaints lodged by the BJP and the Congress amid the ongoing Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday shot off two separate letters to Congress and BJP chiefs Mallikarjun Kharge and J P Nadda respectively, <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1857742032871239761" rel="nofollow">reported</a> news agency <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>In the two letters, the ECI sought comments from Kharge and Nadda in response to the complaints lodged by the two parties against each other.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>