Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Fact Check | False claim that Uddhav Thackeray called Mughal ruler Aurangzeb his brother

Thackeray was speaking about a soldier named Aurangzeb who was killed by terror forces in Kashmir in 2018.
The Quint
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 10:47 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayFact checkMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us