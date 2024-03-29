Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar to spell strategy in 3-4 days

MUMBAI, DHNS: Amid the developing political situation in Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that he would spell out the strategy and announce partners and candidates in the next three to four days - a statement that indicates that the contest could turn triangular in the state.
Ambedkar, who had spoken to Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil and Prakash Shendge of OBC Bahujan Party, had announced the making of a Third Front in Maharashtra.
“We are going to have a formidable front by 2 April,” Ambedkar told reporters in Mumbai on Friday.
On the issue of talks failing with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP) and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), he said that nothing came beyond the proposal for three seats.
Ambedkar also hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut. “MVA is different and Sanjay Raut is different. The one we targeted was Sanjay Raut. As Sanjay Raut makes wrong statements, we said that Sanjay is causing trouble in the front,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pune politician Vasant More, who had recently resigned from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, met Ambedkar in Mumbai. The VBA may field More from Pune, however, both did not comment. "Let's wait for two to three days for things to take shape," said Ambedkar.
