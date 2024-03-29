Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar to spell strategy in 3-4 days

MUMBAI, DHNS: Amid the developing political situation in Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that he would spell out the strategy and announce partners and candidates in the next three to four days - a statement that indicates that the contest could turn triangular in the state.

Ambedkar, who had spoken to Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil and Prakash Shendge of OBC Bahujan Party, had announced the making of a Third Front in Maharashtra.

“We are going to have a formidable front by 2 April,” Ambedkar told reporters in Mumbai on Friday.