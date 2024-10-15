Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 14th Assembly has been tumultuous, changed course of the state's politics

Success for the BJP came in June-July 2022 and June-July 2023, when it engineered splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP, respectively, completely changing the political dynamics of the state.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 07:08 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayDevendra FadnavisAjit PawarNationalist Congress PartyShiv Sena (UBT)Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us