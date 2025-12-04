Bengaluru: Transport department launches new smart cards for DLs, RCs

<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched new smart cards on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The smart cards will be provided for driving licences and registration certificates. Each will be valid for a period of five years. </p>.<p>The cards will be made of polycarbonate material, printed through laser engraving, and will come with a 64 KB microchip. The QR code of the NIC software will also be printed. </p>.<p>The smart cards will be printed by the service provider Rosmerta Technologies Ltd under the centralised printing facility system established in the transport commissioner's office. </p>.<p>Two printing machines have been imported from the Italian company Matica Fintech SPA, which are capable of printing 500-600 smart cards every hour. The initiative is set to take off later this month. </p>