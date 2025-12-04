<p>Bengaluru: A city advocate has lodged a complaint against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by mimicking 'Daiva' in front of Kantara actor Rishab Shetty.</p>.<p>The High Grounds police have acknowledged the complaint lodged by Prashanth Metal on Wednesday.<br><br>“I am filing this complaint to bring to your immediate attention the illegal and offensive actions of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, which have deeply hurt my religious sentiments and the sentiments of millions of Hindus,” Metal said. “Particularly, the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka.”<br><br></p>.Ranveer Singh-Kantara mimicry row | Hindu outfit files police complaint in Goa even as actor tenders apology.<p>“It has come to my notice through various news reports and video footage circulated on social media in the last few days.”<br><br>“On November 28, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, Singh openly mocked and insulted the sacred 'Daiva' (Bhoota Kola) tradition depicted in the movie Kantara. Further aggravating the offence, he verbally referred to the sacred Daiva as a 'ghost' ('female ghost'),” he added.<br><br>Following the outrage, Singh had apologised via a public statement on social media.</p>