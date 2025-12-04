Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Ranveer Singh-Kantara mimicry row | Bengaluru advocate files police complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments

The High Grounds police have acknowledged the complaint lodged by Prashanth Metal on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 20:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 20:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRanveer Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us