Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Candidates who won by the highest margin in 2019

The NCP supremo, who staged a coup last year and took over reigns of the party himself from his uncle Sharad Pawar, won the Baramati constituency with a margin of 1,65,265 votes.
Pawar fetched 1,95,641 votes while the closest fight was offered by BJP's Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar, who managed to secure only 30,376 votes.
Palus-Kadegaon: Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao
Congress' Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao won the Palus-Kadegaon constituency with a margin of 1,62,521 votes. There was not a single opponent who could offer him stiff competition, with undivided Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ananda Vibhute coming second with a mere 8,976 votes.
Murbad: Kisan Shankar Kathore
Kisan Shankar Kathore of the BJP won from Murbad with a margin of 1,36,040 votes. Pramod Vinayak Hindurao of the NCP came second as he fetched 38,028 votes.
Latur Rural: Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh and brother of Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh,
Borivali: Sunil Dattatraya Rane
BJP leader Sunil Dattatraya Rane won the Borivali seat in 2019 with a margin of 95,021 votes against Kumar Khilare of the Congress, who managed to secure 28,691 votes.
Published 19 November 2024, 06:58 IST