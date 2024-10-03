Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | CPI(M) stakes claim to a dozen seats

<p>Mumbai: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.IA.) opposition bloc, is contemplating to contest in 12 seats in the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. </p><p>The CPI (M) has conveyed its desire to the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s three main parties Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). </p><p>“We have asked for 12 seats and have conveyed this to the MVA leadership,” said Dr Uday Narkar, the Secretary of CPI (M)’s Maharashtra State Committee.</p>.Maharashtra facing economic crisis under triple-engine 'khoke-sarkar' : Supriya Sule.<p>In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which has 288 seats, the CPI (M) represents one seat of Dahanu (ST) from where Vinod Nikole had won in 2019.</p><p>“We have attended a couple of meetings of the MVA and intend to contest 12 seats,” Dr Narkar told <em>DH</em> on Monday.</p><p>The CPI (M)’s list include Dahanu and Vikramgad in Palghar district, Shahpur in Thane district, Kalwan, Dindori, Nashik West and Igatpuri in Nashik district, Kinwat in Nanded district, Majalgaon in Beed district, Pathari in Parbhani district, Solapur City Central in Solapur district and Akole in Ahmednagar district. </p><p>“We have been very active in these districts over the past few years,” he said, adding that the Left movement is very important for the country. </p><p>The All India Kisan Sabha (AKIS) had led several farmers' movements in Maharashtra while several Left unions were active in urban areas.</p><p>The MVA includes allies like Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI (M), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP).</p>