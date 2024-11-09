Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Digital flip book gives poll-related info on Thane constituencies

The flip-book, titled 'Assembly General Election 2024 Backgrounder', was unveiled by Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare at his office on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:25 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 09:25 IST
