Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Dynastic politics continues in both Mahayuti, MVA

The BJP, which has often targetted Congress for dynastic politics and nepotism, itself has fielded many such candidates.

These include former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan’s daughter Shreejaya Chavan from the family seat of Bhokar in Nanded district. Her grandfather Shankarrao Chavan too was a former Chief Minister and ex Union Home Minister.

BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar has been renominated from Vandre West in Mumbai while his brother Vinod Shelar is a new face from Malad West.

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane’s son has been renominated from Kankavli.

Late Congress Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar’s grandson Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has been given ticket from Nilanga.

The BJP has replaced its sitting MLA Babanrao Pachpute from the Shrigonda in Ahilyanagari and his Pratibha Pachpute, would be contesting the polls.

In Kalyan East, where MLA Ganpat Gaikwad was involved in a firing incident in police station and is currently in jail has been replaced by his wife Sulabha Gaikwad.

In the Chinchwad seat of Pune, BJP replaced sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap, the wife of late party leader Laxman Jagtap, but gave ticket to his brother Shankar Jagtap.