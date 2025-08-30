Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Traffic chaos in South Mumbai as Manoj Jarange's protest enters day 2

As a mark of protest, the agitators are cooking ‘poha’ off the CSMT-BMC HQ area - even as they engaged in intense sloganeering against the politicians.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 15:32 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMaratha quotaMaratha quota stirManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us