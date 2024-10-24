Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Exchange of seats likely among MVA allies: Sanjay Raut

<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday indicated the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies could swap some seats among themselves, a day after the opposition bloc in Maharashtra announced a formula of 85 seats to each of the three major parties.</p>.<p>Raut also said there could be "some corrections" in the list of candidates announced by his party on Wednesday.</p>.<p>After days of stalemate, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday announced contesting 85 seats each for polls to the 288-member state assembly even as deliberations to seal a final pact were still underway.</p>.<p>The three allies were discussing the sharing of the remaining 33 seats among themselves and smaller parties.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shiv Sena (UBT) contestants spread awareness about their new symbol in poll campaign.<p>The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for the state assembly polls.</p>.<p>"There can be an exchange of seats," Raut on Thursday said, stressing merit and winnability will be the key factors in selecting a candidate.</p>.<p>"There can be switching of seats in one or two places. In some places, candidates have to be changed at the last minute. I don't think anything drastic can happen beyond this," Raut said.</p>.<p>But the three parties have agreed to 85-85-85 (formula), he said, adding the decision on rest of the seats will be taken by Thursday evening.</p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha member also indicated his party could contest 100 seats.</p>.<p>"We have come close to scoring a century. We will hit two-three sixers. We scored 85 and the match is still on. We will score the remaining runs," Raut said drawing a parallel with a cricket match.</p>.<p>The state assembly elections are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.</p>