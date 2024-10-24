Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Exchange of seats likely among MVA allies: Sanjay Raut

Raut also said there could be 'some corrections' in the list of candidates announced by his party on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 10:24 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 10:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay RautMVAShiv Sena (UBT)Seat SharingAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

