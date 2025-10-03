Menu
Arshad Warsi-Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas’ set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 17

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios and Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the film is billed as an intense chase thriller set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 09:48 IST
Published 03 October 2025
