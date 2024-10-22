Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Fierce battle of Pawars in Western region

<p>Mumbai: The eyeball-to-eyeball political conflict in the Western <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra</a> region, also known as the Pune division or 'the sugar bowl', will decide which is the real <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a>. Over the past 25 years, the undivided NCP, founded by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> has been a big player in the region. However, the June 2023 split engineered by his nephew <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> changed the equations here. </p>.<p>As of now Ajit Pawar controls the real NCP party and is part of the BJP-led Maha Yuti, while Sharad Pawar heads the NCP (SP) and is the driving force behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi. </p><p>Politically, the region would see a fight between the uncle-nephew duo. </p><p>Ajit Pawar, the five-time Deputy Chief Minister, who is a seven-time MLA, would be contesting the home seat of Baramati, however, he could be challenged by Yugendra Pawar, his nephew. Over the last six months, he had been seen accompanying Sharad Pawar NCP Working President Supriya Sule and NCP (SP) workers Yugendra to the contest. </p>.Tuesday Interview | 'Maratha reservation is very much possible,' says former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane.<p>In the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule, where the latter won. Sunetra was later sent to Rajya Sabha. </p>.<p>If one looks at the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, the NCP was the No 1 party in the region. </p>.<p>In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, NCP (SP) won 3 seast and Congress 2 while the BJP and Shiv Sena (ES) won two seats each. Vishal Patil, a Congress rebel, who contested as an Independent candidate against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Chandrahar Patil and then BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, won the elections. Later he supported the Congress. </p>.<p>The Lok Sabha polls also saw two descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj winning the elections from the opposite sites. </p><p>In Satara, Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of BJP defeated Shashikant Shinde of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) while in Kolhapur, Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of the Congress defeated Sanjay Mandlik of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. </p><p>Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj’s son Maharashtra Swarajya Paksha has announced an alliance with farmers’ leader Raju Shetti and Bacchu Kadu, which could create problems for bigger parties. </p>.<p>Besides that, the impact of the Maratha reservation issue and OBC resistance will be a factor here. </p>