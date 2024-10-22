Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Fierce battle of Pawars in Western region

Politically, the region would see a fight between the uncle-nephew duo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 09:59 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Infographics, (Map- di.maharashtra.gov.in)</p></div>

Credit: DH Infographics, (Map- di.maharashtra.gov.in)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Infographics</p></div>

Credit: DH Infographics

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Infographics</p></div>

Credit: DH Infographics

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Infographics</p></div>

Credit: DH Infographics

Published 22 October 2024, 09:59 IST
