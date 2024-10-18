Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In numbers

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra assembly elections</a> this year will take place in a single phase on November 20, with results being declared on November 23. </p><p>The 288-member assembly's current tenure comes to an end on November 26. With that in mind, here is a look at the number of voters, polling booths and EVM units that'll be used in the state this time. </p>.<p>The last election was held in October 2019, when the BJP-led NDA alliance won the polls, but Shiv Sena left after an internal conflict, instead forming a new Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with the NCP and Congress. </p><p>MVA formed the state government and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> became Chief Minister. However, since then, political crises have rocked the Marathi parties with both Shiv Sena and NCP undergoing a split. </p><p>In 2022, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> rebelled leading to the Shiv Sena being split into a Shiv Sena (UBT) faction with Uddhav in charge, while Shinde retained control of the original Sena, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray. </p><p>Then, in 2023, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> rebelled against uncle <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a>, leading to the NCP split and the formation of NCP(SP). The Lok Sabha election performance was a considerable morale booster for the MVA in the state, while Maha Yuti -- the Shinde Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP alliance -- managed to win only 17 of the 48 LS seats. </p><p>This time, however, the Maha Yuti is galvanised after BJP's electoral performance in Haryana - snatching victory from Congress who were sure of securing a win. Shinde has already <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-shinde-cites-haryana-to-predict-thumping-majority-for-mahayuti-3238087">touted</a> that this result will reflect in Maharashtra as well, while Sharad Pawar has tried <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-haryana-poll-results-wont-have-bearing-on-state-elections-says-sharad-pawar-3236190">playing it down</a>, saying it'll have no bearing. </p><p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/the-maratha-quota-conundrum-2754620">Maratha caste quota</a> among the pressing issues bound to be on voters' minds ahead of polling day, it remains to be seen how the western state, and the financial capital of India vote. </p>