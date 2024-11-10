Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) and BJP candidates from Beed's Ashti seat get notices over poll expenses

<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP (SP) candidate Mahebub Shaikh and BJP MLC Suresh Dhas have been issued notices over poll expenses, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The two are among the 17 candidates contesting from Ashti seat in Beed district.</p>.<p>As per an official release, a meeting was held on November 8 to check poll expenses of candidates, following which Mahebub and Bahujan Samaj Party contestant Pradip Chavhan were asked to give details of the expenses.</p>.<p>Notice has also been issued to Dhas, Balasaheb Ajbe and Bhimrao Dhonde, it said.</p>.<p>The notices have been issued under section 77 of The Representation of the People Act. </p>