Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Nine-time late Congress MP Manikrao Gavit's son Bharat joins Ajit Pawar's NCP

Bharat Gavit wields significant influence in the Nandurbar region, his joining will boost the party’s tribal base in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 12:27 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 12:27 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsAjit PawarManikrao GavitMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

