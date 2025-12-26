Menu
Sahibzades represent ultimate expression of bravery against religious fanaticism: PM Modi

Modi said the courage and ideals of Mata Gujri Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the four Sahibzades continue to give strength to every Indian.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 10:22 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 10:22 IST
