Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Overlooked in LS polls, Muslim leaders confident of increasing numbers

In the 2014 and 2019 polls, the Muslim representation was 9 and 10, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 07:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
DH infographic on number of Muslim MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly over the years.

DH infographic on number of Muslim MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly over the years. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 07:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMuslimsShiv SenaMVAInfographicMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us