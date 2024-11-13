Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Modi accepts mother's portrait from audience member during Pune rally

As Modi started speaking at the gathering at the S P College ground, a man held up a painting depicting prime minister's mother Heeraba Modi holding the 'veena'.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 20:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 20:33 IST
MaharashtraNarendra ModiPuneIndia NewsMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us