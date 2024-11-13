Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Modi accepts mother's portrait from audience member during Pune rally

<p>Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accepted a portrait of his late mother from a man attending his campaign rally for the Maharashtra assembly elections.</p>.<p>As Modi started speaking at the gathering at the S P College ground, a man held up a painting depicting prime minister's mother Heeraba Modi holding the 'veena'.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Congress speaking the language of Pakistan: PM Modi on Article 370.<p>He caught the attention of the PM who asked nearby volunteers to collect the portrait.</p>.<p>Modi then asked the man to write his name and address on the back of the painting, and said he would write a letter thanking him.</p>.<p>People's love was his biggest asset, the PM said.</p>