Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM to launch metro line, lay foundation stones of infrastructure projects today

In Mumbai, Modi will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 costing around Rs 14,120 crore, and will also take a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 05:15 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 05:15 IST
