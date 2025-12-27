Menu
Supreme Court approves Bombay High Court's decision to set up Kolhapur as Additional place of sitting

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria approved the August 1, 2025 notification appointing Kolhapur as a place at which the judges and division courts of the Bombay High Court may sit.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 14:11 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 14:11 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

