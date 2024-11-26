Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ramdas Athawale backs Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM; says Shinde can shift to Centre

Athawale said NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has declared that he was not in the race for the chief minister.
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 15:59 IST

