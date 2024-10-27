Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Swara Bhaskar’s husband Fahad Ahmed quits SP to join Sharad Pawar's NCP

<p>Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, actor-activist Swara Bhaskar’s husband Fahad Ahmed left the Samajwadi Party to join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). </p><p>Fahad Ahmed will contest the Anushakti Nagar seat in which the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Sana Malik, the daughter of senior leader and former minister Nawab Malik. </p><p>Fahad Ahmad, an alumnus of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, married actress Swara Bhaskar on 16 February, 2023.</p><p>The activist-couple are vocal on many issues concerning the common people and political issues like CAA-NRC-NPR. </p><p>Over the past few days, Fahad Ahmed was in touch with NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule, state unit President Jayant Patil and senior leader Dr Jitendra Awhad.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'In politics, there's no place for sacrifice': Akhilesh says will contest polls alone if MVA keeps Samajwadi Party out.<p>"Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim and has worked as an activist across the country. People want leaders like him. He was with the Samajwadi Party earlier, but we had discussions with the Samajwadi Party, and he joined us. We gave him a ticket from the Anushakti Nagar seat," Patil added.</p><p>Asked about his leaving SP and joining NCP (SP), Fahad Ahmed said both the parties focus on ‘samajwad’ (socialism). </p><p>“The NCP (SP) and SP are like families. There was a very strong relationship between Mulayam Singh Yadav and now Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule and Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav,” he said. </p><p>Fahad Ahmad was earlier the state President of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party.</p>