Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Swara Bhaskar’s husband Fahad Ahmed quits SP to join Sharad Pawar's NCP

Fahad Ahmed will contest the Anushakti Nagar seat in which the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Sana Malik, the daughter of senior leader and former minister Nawab Malik.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 13:01 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 13:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad PawarSwara BhaskarNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

