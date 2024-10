Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Thane Shiv Sena leader joins Uddhav's Sena (UBT) ahead of polls

Former corporator Mhatre, a Yuva Sena office-bearer, left the party headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) along with his supporters on Sunday in the presence of former CM Thackeray.