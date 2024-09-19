Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to declare first list of candidates in next five days

“We will announce our first list of candidates in the next 5 days,” Ambedkar said in the meeting in Pune.

A lawyer-politician-activist, Ambedkar (70) is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-term Rajya Sabha member.

The elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls are expected around mid-November.

Ambedkar’s front would contest most of the seats in Maharashtra, which is going to polls within six months of the Lok Sabha elections.

The move to announce candidates comes at a time when both the main political groups of the state - Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are engaged in seat-sharing talks.

“The VBA will play a major role in the Vidhan Sabha elections. Our presence is extensive among Maharashtra’s Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and Muslims. We have agreed to establish a committee to oversee the coordination and working of the elections,” said Ambedkar.

After the success of the Aarakshan Bachao Yatra, VBA has been making significant strides on the ground and among the common people.

“The core committee meeting was crucial for VBA as it aims to refine its strategy, collaborate with its allies in Maharashtra; VBA has already announced its alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party and Bharatiya Adivasi Party. In the coming days, more alliance partners will be announced,” said Ambedkar.