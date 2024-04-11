MVA is like auto-rickshaw with mismatching spare parts, will fail: Amit Shah

Former Congress leader Ashok Chavan who was Nanded MP from 2014 to 2019 (before being defeated by Chikhalikar in 2019), and who joined the BJP earlier this year, was also present on stage.

"There is a pseudo-Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, pseudo-NCP of Sharad Pawar and a leftover Congress in Maharashtra. These three parties are like an autorickshaw with mismatching spare parts. How will it ever perform and do anything good for Maharashtra?" the BJP leader asked.