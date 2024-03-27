Nashik, Satara seats could be swapped

Post the Shiv Sena split, Godse had aligned with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde while the Bhujbals are part of the NCP led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

In Satara, during the 2009, 2014, 2019, Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s Udayan Raje Bhosale, the 13th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emerged victorious.

However, he resigned the seat and joined the BJP to contest the bye-elections along with the Vidhan Sabha polls in 2019, and got defeated by IAS officer-turned-politician Shriniwas Patil, who is a close friend of Sharad Pawar. Subsequently, Udayan Raje was made a Rajya Sabha member.

Now Udayan Raje is keen to contest the Lok Sabha polls and has impressed upon BJP’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and also met union home minister Amit Shah.

On the other hand, Bhujbal, a veteran OBC leader, has sought the Nashik seat.

In wake of the changed situation, the BJP-led alliance is contemplating swapping the seats.

A reportedly upset Godse is in touch with Shinde even as his supporters have openly expressed anguish.

