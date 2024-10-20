Home
Never aspired for ticket from Budhni, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikeya

The BJP on Saturday announced the candidature of former MP Ramakant Bhargava for the Budhni seat and ex-Congress leader Ramniwas Rawat for Vijaypur in the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 15:09 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 15:09 IST
