Election FAQs: What is a VVPAT and how does it work?

How does the VVPAT work?

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, or VVPAT system works by printing a paper slip containing the serial number, name, and symbol of a candidate for whom a vote has been cast.

After being visible for seven seconds through a transparent window, the printed slip is automatically cut and drops into a sealed drop box inside the VVPAT.

How is VVPAT used for verification?

The results of EVMs can be verified using the slips kept in the drop boxes of VVPAT machines.

Voter verification, however, is only done in extreme circumstances, such as when there are accusations of fraud or miscalculation.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has the authority to request that votes be verified using VVPAT slips in response to such complaints.

The paper slips are deemed to be more authoritative than EVM tallies in cases where VVPAT slips are utilised to verify votes.