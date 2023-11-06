Election FAQs: What is a VVPAT and how does it work?

Mizoram is all set to vote in the Assembly polls on November 7. The first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will also be held on the same day. The results of the elections will be declared on Dec 7.
The VVPAT system as usual will be essential in making sure that votes are recorded in accordance with voters' intentions.
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, or VVPAT system, was first introduced in 2013. It is connected to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and enables voters to confirm that their votes were cast as intended.
How does the VVPAT work?
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, or VVPAT system works by printing a paper slip containing the serial number, name, and symbol of a candidate for whom a vote has been cast.
After being visible for seven seconds through a transparent window, the printed slip is automatically cut and drops into a sealed drop box inside the VVPAT.
How is VVPAT used for verification?
The results of EVMs can be verified using the slips kept in the drop boxes of VVPAT machines.
Voter verification, however, is only done in extreme circumstances, such as when there are accusations of fraud or miscalculation.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has the authority to request that votes be verified using VVPAT slips in response to such complaints.
The paper slips are deemed to be more authoritative than EVM tallies in cases where VVPAT slips are utilised to verify votes.