<p>Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India for a three-day whirlwind visit titled the GOAT Tour, scheduled for December 13 to 15. He will cover four major cities: Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, in what promises to be one of the most high-profile sporting visits the country has hosted. Fresh off winning the 48th trophy of his illustrious career, Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers, celebrities and thousands of fans across multiple events.</p><p>The tour is being organised by promoter Satadru Dutta, who has also brought in two of Messi's closest footballing associates – Luis Suárez, his former Barcelona strike partner, and Rodrigo De Paul, a key member of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad. Tickets for public events are available on the District app, with prices starting at around Rs 4,500 in most cities and Rs 8,250 in Mumbai.</p><p>Messi will fly in from Miami with a brief layover in Dubai to adjust to the time difference. He is expected to land in Kolkata around 1:30 am on December 13, before beginning a packed day of engagements from 9:30 am. His schedule includes a meet-and-greet session, the virtual unveiling of his statue, and a friendly exhibition match at Yuva Bharati Krirangan. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly and Shah Rukh Khan are all slated to attend. Messi will depart for Hyderabad at 2 pm.</p><p>In Hyderabad, the football icon will feature in a 7-a-side match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium alongside Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, followed by a musical evening in his honour.</p><p>On December 14, Messi will reach Mumbai for another busy day that includes participating in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, a celebrity football match, an event at Wankhede Stadium and a charity fashion show. Select memorabilia from the 2022 World Cup will also be auctioned.</p><p>The tour will conclude in New Delhi on December 15, where Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend a ceremonial event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which will also felicitate players from Minerva Academy. This marks Messi's second visit to India, the first being Argentina's 1–0 win over Venezuela in Kolkata in 2011.</p>