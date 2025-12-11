Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

AI skilling is our only oxygen mask: Microsoft India President

Microsoft has announced that it is doubling its commitment of January 2025 to equip 20 million Indians with essential AI skills by 2030.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 12:57 IST
India NewsMicrosoftArtificial IntelligenceTechTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us