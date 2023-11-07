JOIN US
'Usher in change': Kharge to voters in Mizoram

Last Updated 07 November 2023, 05:12 IST

New Delhi: As polling began for the Mizoram assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the people of the state to vote in large numbers and "usher in change".

Kharge said the people of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life. 

Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

In a post on X, the Congress president said the people of the state want a peaceful, stable, development-oriented government. 'Today is the time to choose it,' he said.

"Welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Mizoram to participate in large numbers and usher in change," Kharge said.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments.

(Published 07 November 2023, 05:12 IST)
