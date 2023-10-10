Home
Homeelectionsnagaland

Naga People's Front urges EC to reconsider Dec 3 as date of counting for Tapi bypoll

In a letter to the EC, NPF secretary general Ahcumbemo Kikon on Tuesday said that 90 per cent of Nagaland's people are Christians who observe Sunday as a very solemn Day of Worship.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 16:42 IST

The Naga People's Front (NPF) urged the Election Commission to reconsider December 3 as the date of counting of votes for the Tapi by-election as it is a Sunday, an important day for people of Christian-dominated Nagaland.

The EC on Monday announced that the bypoll in the Tapi seat in Mon district will be held on November 7, and the votes will be counted on December 3 along with other states where elections will be held.

In a letter to the EC, NPF secretary general Ahcumbemo Kikon on Tuesday said that 90 per cent of Nagaland's people are Christians.

'Sunday is observed as a very solemn Day of Worship for the entire Christians and Nagaland is no exception (sic),' he said.

Therefore, the NPF appealed to the EC to reconsider the date of counting as it is a Sunday, he added.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of 10-time MLA Noke Wangnao at the age of 87 in August.

(Published 10 October 2023, 16:42 IST)
