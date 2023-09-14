Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsodisha

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 3.45 lakh deceased voters

Assembly polls in the state are due in March-April next year.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 05:10 IST

Follow Us

The Election Commission (EC) asked Odisha's district collectors to focus on the special summary revision of electoral rolls, and ensure that names of 3.45 lakh deceased people are deleted from the voters’ list, an official said.

The directions were issued on Wednesday at a meeting of an EC team that was attended by Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the collectors of all the 30 districts, revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs) and other senior officials.

It was mentioned in the meeting that names of "as many as 3.45 lakh deceased people were found in the voters' list".

"The EC team asked the collectors to take necessary action to make the list flawless," the official said.

The collectors were also asked to create awareness among people on the use of different apps for making corrections in the voters' list.

Though the meeting fuelled speculations of early assembly polls in Odisha, a senior official claimed it was a routine exercise ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Assembly polls in the state are due in March-April next year.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 September 2023, 05:10 IST)
India NewsOdishaElection Commission of India

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT