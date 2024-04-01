Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJD's Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty joins BJP

Bold steps have been taken by the government, he said and lauded Prime Minister Modi as a statesman.

Welcoming him to the BJP, its national general secretary Vinod Tawde said the opposition is trying to project its strength by coming together but is not succeeding.

Those interested in a developed India are supporting the ruling party, Tawde added.

Mohanty noted that it is often said that artistes do not fit in politics and asserted he tried his best to be a part of it.

He is the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the regional party ahead of the 2024 general elections and join the BJP. Mohanty was a Rajya Sabha member before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Kendrapara in 2019.