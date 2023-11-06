Congress has given me respect: Manvendra Singh

Other than being the son of senior BJP leader Jaswant Singh, Manvendra Singh, 59, the Congress candidate from Siwana constituency this Assembly elections, is a man of words.

A former journalist with expertise in defence and national security affairs, he still indulges in his passion-writing on topical issues from time to time. Politics, however, runs in his blood, so he took the plunge in the 90s. He first became a MP from Barmer-Jaisalmer in 2004 and was considered a young, educated and upcoming leader.