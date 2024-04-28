JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Two killed as car falls in gorge in Shimla

While Ankush and Abhishek (23) were declared brought dead, Daleep (25) and Lalit (24) are receiving treatment at the hospital, they said.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 08:04 IST

Follow Us

Shimla: Two people died and two others were injured after their car plunged into a 150-metre gorge here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when Ankush (25), who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, they said.

According to the police, they were rushed to Civil Hospital in Theog by their friends.

While Ankush and Abhishek (23) were declared brought dead, Daleep (25) and Lalit (24) are receiving treatment at the hospital, they said.

The police said all four are residents of Theog subdivision near Dharmpur, where the accident took place.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.

Investigations are under way, SP Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 April 2024, 08:04 IST)
India NewsShimlaAccidentHimachal Pradesh

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT