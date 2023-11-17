Congress standing on foundation of corruption: Haryana CM Khattar in Rajasthan poll rally

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched an attack on the Congress alleging that the party stands on the foundation of corruption.
Speaker at a poll rally in Rajasthan, Khattar said: "There is corruption in every work. Congress stands on the foundation of corruption. Late PM Rajiv Gandhi had said that I send 1 rupee from Delhi and people get only 15 paise."
He then went on to hail the current central government for its efforts to combat corruption.
"Today in PM Modi's government, if you send 1 rupee, people get full amount..." Khattar said at his poll rally.
Voting in Rajasthan is set to take place on November 25 with the vote counting scheduled for December 3.