Congress to begin Rajasthan assembly poll campaign from Baran on Oct 16

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the party will go in the polls with slogan 'Kaam kiya dil se, Congress fir se.'

Gehlot also spoke about Maduram Jaipal whose picture was shown in a BJP poster under its campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'.

The poster, which shows the photo of a farmer and claims that the land of more than 19,000 farmers in Rajasthan was auctioned after they failed to repay their bank loans, has been plastered in several parts of the state.