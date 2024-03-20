Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress likely to field Charanjit Singh Channi from Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Praniti Shinde has been cleared from Maharashtra’s Solapur while Jai Prakash Patel, a BJP MLA who joined Congress on Wednesday, will contest from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, sources said.

Former Minister Subodh Kant Sahay’s name is learnt to have been cleared from Ranchi.

So far, the party has announced candidates for 82 seats. On Tuesday too, the CEC met and is learnt to have cleared candidates for states like Karnataka.

Sources also said Channi has been sounded about the leadership’s plans to field him from Ganganagar, a reserved seat which is bordering Punjab and has a sizeable population of Sikhs and Dalits.

Initially, Channi was speculated to be fighting from Jalandhar, a seat the AAP snatched from Congress in a bypoll last year. Ganganagar is a seat where the BJP has a sitting MP.

There was also buzz about Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani fighting from Jaipur but there was no official word on it.

Danish Ali, a BSP MP who joined Congress on Wednesday, will be fielded from Amroha, his sitting seat.