PM Modi holds roadshow in Bikaner in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Monday evening in support of BJP candidates.

Modi, along with Union minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, travelled in an open-vehicle as people assembled on either side of the road greeting the prime minister.

The roadshow started from Junagadh. Throughout the route, the prime minister waved at the crowd and shook hands with some of them.