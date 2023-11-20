JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bikaner in poll-bound Rajasthan

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 14:51 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Monday evening in support of BJP candidates.

Modi, along with Union minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, travelled in an open-vehicle as people assembled on either side of the road greeting the prime minister.

The roadshow started from Junagadh. Throughout the route, the prime minister waved at the crowd and shook hands with some of them.

Tight security arrangements were made along the route for the roadshow.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed two rallies in the state, canvassing for BJP candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 November 2023, 14:51 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023BikanerRajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT