AIMIM to focus on basic amenities for minorities in Rajasthan Assembly polls

Jaipur: Voters in Rajasthan will have more options to choose their representatives from, as AIMIM makes its entry into the desert state for the first time.

AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) has announced three candidates from the Muslim-dominated areas for the upcoming elections on Nov 25. The three candidates are Javed Ali Khan from Fatehpur constituency in Sikar district, Imran Nawab from Kaman in Bharatpur district and Jameel Khan from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency.

The party is likely to contest from 30 constituencies, Jameel Khan, state president, AIMIM told DH. AIMIM president Asaududdin Owaisi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on Oct 21 and 22 to campaign for the candidates.

“We will go to the people, not just Muslims but all backward classes and minorities with the agenda of development. Both BJP and Congress have been ruling in the state for the last 25 years but just go to the areas where minorities live, they remain as under-developed as ever. We still need basic amenities like schools, clean localities, drinking water, hospitals in these areas. Drug mafia has infested these areas,” adds Jameel Khan.

Talking about the minority budget, he says this time the budget has been increased to Rs 250 crore from last Budget’s Rs 99 crore. Muslims comprise 10 per cent of the total population (9.07 per cent according to 2011 Census), we have a population around 65 lakh in Rajasthan. This is way too less. In Telangana, which has a Muslim population of about 45 lakh, the minority budget allocation is Rs 2,200 crore, that is around 15 per cent more than in Rajasthan. The allocation should be nothing less than Rs 3,500 crore if population is kept in mind. We have welfare, social security and upliftment of our community in mind.”