JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Gehlot leads in Sardarpura

According to the Election Commission trends on Sunday, Gehlot is leading with 12,536 votes.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 04:46 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading in the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 5,759 votes.

According to the Election Commission trends on Sunday, Gehlot is leading with 12,536 votes.

Gehlot is pitted against BJP's Mahendra Singh Rathore.

Among other Congress leaders who are leading are Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia, who is leading in Bagidora seat with a margin of 9095 votes and Tikaram Jully from Alwar Rural seat with a margin of 4,878 votes.

Minister Brijendra Ola of the Congress is leading on Jhunjhunu seat with a margin of 7,295 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 December 2023, 04:46 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthanAshok GehlotAssembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT