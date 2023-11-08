Shanti Dhariwal: Ashok Gehlot's Man Friday

Even the grand old party's central observers, Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, had to return empty-handed and consequently, hopes of Sachin Pilot succeeding Gehlot were dashed. Although political observers say the whole drama was conceptualised by Gehlot himself, it had to be finely executed by an able director. And Gehlot trusted no one other than Dhariwal, his lieutenant—it required a finesse, a skill, and a political acumen which only his long-time confidante possesses.

The Congress High Command has been angry with Kota’s big man since then, refusing to accommodate him in the Congress list. Gehlot had three names, over which objections were being raised: Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore. Although Gehlot lobbied for all three, it was only Dhariwal, who got the ticket. Pollsters say Gehlot probably would not budge unless Dhariwal was accepted because he owed the 80-year-old for helping him continue as the Chief Minister, almost a second life.

“Congress High Command could not refuse Dhariwal’s ticket because it would have sent wrong signals to the electorate. With Gehlot as the party’s chief ministerial face more than obvious, despite protestations by Sachin Pilot, axing Dhariwal would certainly have been a setback for the state Congress unit and for Gehlot. Congress could not afford to antagonise Gehlot at this moment,” veteran political analyst Narayan Bareth told Deccan Herald.

Gehlot and Dhariwal go back a long way. Dhariwal has been a minister in every tenure of Gehlot, getting important portfolios of Urban Development, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Self government.

Hailing from Kota and a political family, his father Rakivchand Dhariwal was industry minister in the Congress government earlier. Shanti Dhariwal was the the MP from Kota from 1984 to 1989. In 1993, he became a MLA from Hindoli in Bundi district. He was groomed by Congress stalwart and Brahmin leader Nawal Kishore Sharma from Dausa, who was known as the giant killer in politics.