Homeelectionssikkim

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim go to polls today

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will see voting for 60 and 32 seats respectively today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 20:34 IST

Highlights
11:0418 Apr 2024

11:0418 Apr 2024

11:0418 Apr 2024

10:4418 Apr 2024

11:0418 Apr 2024

Lekang — only constituency in Arunachal where non-tribals hold the key

Of the 20,831 voters in this assembly constituency, an overwhelming majority of around 18,000 are not tribals.

Read more

11:0418 Apr 2024

Arunachal: 23 candidates have criminal cases

Twenty-three candidates in the fray for the April 19 Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, have criminal cases registered against them, according to a report of a civil society organisation.

Read more

11:0418 Apr 2024

Track our live coverage of the Lok Sabha polls here

Only 12 women candidates in fray in Sikkim Assembly polls

Though they constitute nearly 50 per cent of the voters but there are only 12 women candidates out of 146 nominees in the fray for the Sikkim Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state.

Read more

10:4418 Apr 2024

CM Prem Singh Tamang, SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling among 146 candidates in fray

Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang, former CM and SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling are among the 146 candidates in fray for 32 assembly seats which go to polls today amid elaborate security arrangements in the Himalayan state.

Read more

(Published 18 April 2024, 20:30 IST)
