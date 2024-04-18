Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim go to polls today
Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will see voting for 60 and 32 seats respectively today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 20:34 IST
Highlights
11:0418 Apr 2024
11:0418 Apr 2024
11:0418 Apr 2024
10:4418 Apr 2024
Lekang — only constituency in Arunachal where non-tribals hold the key
Of the 20,831 voters in this assembly constituency, an overwhelming majority of around 18,000 are not tribals.
Arunachal: 23 candidates have criminal cases
Twenty-three candidates in the fray for the April 19 Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, have criminal cases registered against them, according to a report of a civil society organisation.
Only 12 women candidates in fray in Sikkim Assembly polls
Though they constitute nearly 50 per cent of the voters but there are only 12 women candidates out of 146 nominees in the fray for the Sikkim Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state.
CM Prem Singh Tamang, SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling among 146 candidates in fray
Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang, former CM and SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling are among the 146 candidates in fray for 32 assembly seats which go to polls today amid elaborate security arrangements in the Himalayan state.
(Published 18 April 2024, 20:30 IST)