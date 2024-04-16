Phones of leaders illegally tapped by central agencies: DMK to ECI

“We understand that the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, I-T, and other agencies under the Union government are illegally intercepting the telephones of candidates, our frontline leaders, their friends and close relatives. We cannot be oblivious of the fact that software like Pegasus are said to be used by these agencies against political opponents,” Bharathi said.

He said it was the duty of the ECI to immediately intervene and order an inquiry into the “anti-democratic” actions of the Union government. It is also the duty of the ECI to make public the factum of initiation of such enquiry and the result thereof, the DMK leader said.

“Hence, we earnestly request you to initiate an enquiry into the illegal tapping of phones of the candidates and frontline leaders of the DMK party by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Authorities and other investigating agencies of the Union government and ensure free and fair elections,” he added.

The petition by the DMK to the CEC comes days after Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition party AIADMK alleged that the state government was illegally tapping phones of party leaders.